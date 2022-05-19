Contaminated water supply: Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell

A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) issued a notice to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body’s members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action.

The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society’s drinking water requirement.

A total of 280 families are residing in the residential society, whose maintenance work is undertaken by the RWA.

RWA president Rajesh Jindal said the new tubewell was being installed at a cost of around ₹12 lakh with the help of residents’ contribution, adding that around 240 families had deposited ₹3,500 each.

On May 9, MC had issued a notice to the RWA, directing them to stop supply from the society’s tubewell, since its water samples had failed a quality test and switch to water tankers till it was fixed/replaced.