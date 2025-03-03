Speaker Kalyan constitutes panel for Budget session

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan has constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for the upcoming Budget session, set to begin on March 7. Speaker Kalyan will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee (HT File)

While Speaker Kalyan will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee, the other members include chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda, Cabinet ministers Anil Vij and Krishna Kumar. The senior Congress MLAs Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Geeta Bhukkal are also part of the committee.

An official spokesperson said that Haryana assembly deputy speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha, Independent MLA Savitri Jindal, and Indian National Lok Dal MLA Arjun Chautala have been included as special invitees.

The committee meeting will be held on March 6 in the Speaker’s office at the assembly secretariat, where all key decisions related to the Budget session will be taken, the spokesperson said.