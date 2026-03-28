Special ‘yagya’ for world peace concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine

Over three lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills of Katra during the nine-day-long Navratri festival that concluded on Friday, said officials. The members of shrine board along with devotees during the Shat Chandi Maha Yagya. (HT Photo)

During the festival, a Shat Chandi Maha Yagya, was also organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for world peace, harmony, prosperity and the well-being of humanity, they added. It concluded on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, along with officers and staff of the shrine board and a large number of pilgrims, participated in the rituals. The yagya was conducted by a distinguished group of pandits led by Padma Shri prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

“The Navratri festival witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees, with over three lakh pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy shrine. On average, around 37,000 pilgrims visited the shrine daily. The yatra has shown a steady upward trend in 2026, with approximately 18,76,715 devotees visiting up to March 26, compared to 16,72,046 during the corresponding period in 2025,” they said.

For the convenience of pilgrims and to ensure a smooth, safe and well-regulated Yatra, the shrine board strengthened enforcement measures against unauthorized service providers and impersonators. In a recent meeting chaired by the CEO with service providers and stakeholders, it was decided to constitute joint enforcement teams comprising officials from the Shrine Board Enforcement Wing, JKP and CRPF for conducting random inspections along the track.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Shrine Board for the convenience of pilgrims during Navratras.