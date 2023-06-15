Chandigarh: Speeding claims 4 lives in tricity in 24 hours

Speeding and negligent driving snuffed out three lives in two mishaps in Kharar on Wednesday.

Passersby pulled the victims out of the car and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Lakhvinder and Harpreet were declared dead on arrival (HT PHOTO)

In the first incident, two friends, returning home after enjoying a midnight meal at an eatery, died while four of their friends sustained injuries after a speeding truck crashed head-on into their car near the Kharar bus stand around 2.30am on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Lakhvinder Singh and Harpreet Singh, both aged 20, and residents of Jalalabad.

Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said that Lakhvinder was behind the wheel while Harpreet was sitting on the passenger’s seat. Four of their friends seated at the back sustained multiple injuries and have been hospitalised.

Passersby pulled the victims out of the car and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Lakhvinder and Harpreet were declared dead on arrival.

The investigating officer said that the truck driver managed to flee the scene but has been booked under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief), 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pillion rider dies in bike crash

In the second incident, a 22-year-old youth, riding pillion on a bike, died after the driver lost control over the two-wheeler near Gharuan around 5.30am.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar, 22, a resident of Jalandhar. He was returning to Gharuan after having a meal at an eatery on Kurali Road with his friend Jasvir Chauhan when the incident took place. According to eyewitnesses, Jasvir lost control over the bike while turning towards Gharuan Road. Both fell on the road and sustained head injuries. Commuters rushed Jasvir and Rahul to the Phase-6 civil hospital where Rahul was declared brought dead, while Jasvir is under treatment.

The investigating officer said that Rahul was planning to move to the United Kingdom (UK) on a study visa. On Wednesday, he was scheduled to undergo biometric verification, for which he had come to the city and was staying at Jasvir’s house.

45-yr-old hit-and-run victim succumbs

Four days after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, a 45-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Identified as Ramesh Kumar, he was traveling on a bike on in Zirakpur on June 10 when the accident took place. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 32, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he died during treament. Police have registered a case under Section 304-A and 279 against an unidentified person.

