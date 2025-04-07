Speeding auto overturns, kills 3-year-old in Mohali

A three-year-old girl was killed and five other passengers suffered minor injuries after a speeding auto-rickshaw overturned in Jhampur village on Saturday. The victim, Fazilat Fatima, had boarded the auto with her parents in Dadumajra to travel to Mohali. (HT Photo)

Ghulam Haider, father of the deceased, said he, along with his wife and daughter Fazilat Fatima, had boarded an auto from Dadumajra, Chandigarh, for Mohali. Three passengers were already sitting in the three-wheeler.

Haider said the auto-rickshaw was being driven at high speed, and as it reached near Jhampur gurdwara, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a speed-breaker, causing it to overturn.

As the passengers fell out of the vehicle, the toddler got crushed under it while others escaped with minor injuries. Onlookers swiftly lifted the auto and rushed the victims to the Mohali civil hospital, where doctors declared the three-year-old girl dead.

Haider alleged that the auto driver was drunk and was not even able to stand straight. The gathered crowd nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

The driver, identified as Raj Kumar Yadav, was booked for drunk driving, rash driving and causing death by negligence by the Balongi police.

Pedestrian killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

In another fatal mishap in Chandigarh, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a speeding car near the Sector 43/44 light point on Saturday night.

The car driver fled the scene after the collision. The victim, who remains unidentified, was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, in a critical condition. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Based on a complaint by Mohd Iliyas, a resident of Sector 56, the unidentified car driver was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence at the Sector 36 police station.

Police officials said efforts were underway to trace the offending vehicle through CCTV footage from nearby intersections and traffic points.