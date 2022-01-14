Speeding car claims six-year-old girl’s life in Panchkula

A six-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Panchkula-Shimla highway on Wednesday.

The child’s father, Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Tipra village, said that his daughter and son ventured out to the highway while he and his wife were away at work in Parwanoo. There, a speeding car hit his daughter and drove off, leaving her seriously injured.

She was taken to the government hospital in Kalka, where doctors declared her dead.

Following his complaint, the unidentified car driver was booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

48-year-old man falls off moving truck in Lalru, dies

Mohali A 48-year-old man died after falling off a moving truck at Charmari village in Lalru on Thursday.

The deceased, Satinder Majhi, was a native of Bihar and lived in Ambala, as he worked in a brick kiln at Lalru.

The accident took place while he was riding a truck loaded with bricks. The truck driver sped off after the accident, leaving Majhi on the road. He was later declared brought dead at the government hospital in Lalru.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver on the statement of the deceased’s son, Rahul Majhi.The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.