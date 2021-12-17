Speeding car snuffs out two lives in Panipat

Two youths were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on National Highway-44 near Samalkha in Panipat on Thursday.

Police said the victims, Vineet Kumar, 20, and Neeraj, 21, were residents of Samalkha.

On Thursday morning, they were going to Ganaur on a motorcycle when a car hit them near Mega Mall.

They were rushed to a hospital, but were declared brought dead by the doctors. The car driver fled on foot after abandoning the vehicle.

“The driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. The car has been impounded. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after autopsy and further investigation is on to nab the car driver,” said Vijay Kumar, the investigating officer.