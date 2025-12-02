Speeding truck claims scooterist’s life in Chandigarh

A 32-year-old man riding an Activa scooter was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Manimajra Road on Sunday evening. The impact was so severe that despite wearing a helmet, the victim suffered fatal head injuries when his head came under the rear wheel of the truck. The deceased has been identified as Vicky Garg, a resident of Mauli Jagran. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Vicky Garg, a resident of Mauli Jagran. According to police, Vicky was returning home from his shop located in Rajiv Colony, Manimajra, when the accident occurred near Peer Baba point on Mauli Jagran Road.

Eyewitnesses said the truck hit the Activa from behind, causing Vicky to fall. His head got trapped under the rear tyre, and the driver allegedly did not apply brakes in time, resulting in him being crushed.

People present at the spot immediately rushed Vicky to the hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said Vicky and is survived by his wife, a 2-year-old son and a 2-month-old daughter. The family had recently suffered another tragedy as Vicky’s father died in an accident a few months ago. He also leaves behind a younger brother.

Following the incident, the truck driver fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. The police have seized the truck and launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Elderly man dies 9 days after scooter accident

A 68-year-old man, Bishan Lal, succumbed to injuries at PGIMER on Saturday morning, nine days after he was hit by an electric scooter near the Shooting Range in Sector 25.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a 16-year-old boy who was driving the scooter.

According to the statement submitted by the victim’s son, Nitin Kumar, he and his father were returning home from their shop in Dadu Majra Colony on the evening of November 20. Around 8.30 pm, as they reached near the Shooting Range, Sector 25, two boys riding an e-scooter allegedly hit his father’s scooty from behind at high speed, causing him to fall on the road.

Nitin stated that the boys helped him immediately after the accident in taking his injured father to GMSH-16 in an e-rickshaw, from where he was referred to PGIMER. “My father was undergoing treatment at PGI and today morning around 7.50 am, he passed away,” Nitin said in his complaint.

The boy driving the e-scooter had introduced himself as Manav, son of Sonu, resident of Sector 25-D, and reportedly assisted in the medical treatment, due to which no initial police complaint was filed.

After the death of Bishan Lal on November 29, Nitin approached the police to lodge a formal complaint. The police recorded his statement at the PGI bus stand gate on Saturday and initiated action.

Police said the minor has been named in the FIR and further inquiry is underway to examine circumstances leading to the crash.