Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat

The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. My happiness was a little guarded as I realised that the heavy box, which resembled a briefcase, was yet another invite to a wedding.

Left with little space to store the box, even the contents made me wary. The usual ‘shaadi ke ladoo’ (traditional wedding sweets) had been replaced by innovative flavours.

Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. They are metamorphosed into a conglomerate of all those souls who are invited to the ceremony.

With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. Things can get very hectic if one happens to be a close family member or friend.

I was in the midst of a few such occasions where each one was bigger and better than the other, and so was my stress-level as an attendee. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities. I was happy for the ones getting hitched, but bringing myself to start dancing at cocktail, sangeet and mehndi, three days before, was cumbersome.

The real bother would start with the card, which was almost like an SOP (standard operating procedure), listing down the colour code and the theme of celebrations. Some even had attached accessories for me to wear that left me wondering whether I was going to a fancy dress show or a pious ceremony.

My heart and mind would already be disturbed by the fact that despite a well-endowed wardrobe, I had nothing appropriate to wear. For the next one month, I would become a nagging wife, pestering my better half to sanction a generous fund for project marriage. So when the day arrived, I ended up being more nervous than the bride, as I kept adjusting my ensemble, time and again.

Things changed when the bride did a jig while entering the hall, and the groom reciprocated with his own practiced steps. Sometimes I would get startled by fountains of sparkling lights dug in the ground that erupted like landmines, to make the couple’s entry a grand affair. Not to mention the event managers pushing the crowd unceremoniously to clear the way.

Ceremonies of yore used to be emotional and sober with the only loud sound being that of the ‘dhol’ (traditional drum). Now we were tapping our feet to the latest tunes belted out by the disc jockeys (DJ) and live singers. Rituals were virtually the same, but more emphasis was being laid on their perfect execution and correct camera angles. At times the patience of the guests was tested when there were re-takes of ‘Jai Mala’ (garlanding).

As I revisit my marriage vows on my wedding anniversary, I doubt if I would have the stamina to get-remarried in today’s scenario. While I applaud the ones who attend these fairy tale weddings with aplomb, I miss the subtle ceremonies of our times, which were equally dreamy and wistful.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer. She can be reached at alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com)