Spice of life | Attending big, fat, stressful weddings no mean feat
The doorbell rang and my househelp cheerfully informed me that a big gift had arrived. My happiness was a little guarded as I realised that the heavy box, which resembled a briefcase, was yet another invite to a wedding.
Left with little space to store the box, even the contents made me wary. The usual ‘shaadi ke ladoo’ (traditional wedding sweets) had been replaced by innovative flavours.
Wedding celebrations in present times are much more than a union of two souls. They are metamorphosed into a conglomerate of all those souls who are invited to the ceremony.
With revelries becoming larger-than-life and having several preludes to the big day, attending them is no mean feat. Things can get very hectic if one happens to be a close family member or friend.
I was in the midst of a few such occasions where each one was bigger and better than the other, and so was my stress-level as an attendee. The announcement of ceremonies a month prior to the big day ensured that I could not chicken out of the multi-pronged festivities. I was happy for the ones getting hitched, but bringing myself to start dancing at cocktail, sangeet and mehndi, three days before, was cumbersome.
The real bother would start with the card, which was almost like an SOP (standard operating procedure), listing down the colour code and the theme of celebrations. Some even had attached accessories for me to wear that left me wondering whether I was going to a fancy dress show or a pious ceremony.
My heart and mind would already be disturbed by the fact that despite a well-endowed wardrobe, I had nothing appropriate to wear. For the next one month, I would become a nagging wife, pestering my better half to sanction a generous fund for project marriage. So when the day arrived, I ended up being more nervous than the bride, as I kept adjusting my ensemble, time and again.
Things changed when the bride did a jig while entering the hall, and the groom reciprocated with his own practiced steps. Sometimes I would get startled by fountains of sparkling lights dug in the ground that erupted like landmines, to make the couple’s entry a grand affair. Not to mention the event managers pushing the crowd unceremoniously to clear the way.
Ceremonies of yore used to be emotional and sober with the only loud sound being that of the ‘dhol’ (traditional drum). Now we were tapping our feet to the latest tunes belted out by the disc jockeys (DJ) and live singers. Rituals were virtually the same, but more emphasis was being laid on their perfect execution and correct camera angles. At times the patience of the guests was tested when there were re-takes of ‘Jai Mala’ (garlanding).
As I revisit my marriage vows on my wedding anniversary, I doubt if I would have the stamina to get-remarried in today’s scenario. While I applaud the ones who attend these fairy tale weddings with aplomb, I miss the subtle ceremonies of our times, which were equally dreamy and wistful.
(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer. She can be reached at alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com)
Raj Thackeray reiterates May 3 ultimatum, threatens trouble if loudspeakers not removed
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he has set for the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, Raj threatened to cause trouble if his demand was not met. During his speech, the MNS chief appealed to the police to stop mosques from broadcasting through loudspeakers. Following reversals in successive elections, Raj Thackeray recently adopted hardline Hindutva for political survival.
Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director
Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University, directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening. Director of extension education, Ashok Kumar, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona.
Israeli firm to invest ₹22,900 cr in K’taka to set semiconductor fab
Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab private limited has agreed to invest ₹22,900 crore to set up a semiconductor fab in Karnataka, the state government said in a statement on Sunday. The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly. Karnataka has seen significant investments in recent months in various sectors, raising hope of jobs for Covid-19 affected population.
Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’
A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.
No let-up in Covid: 269 fresh cases in UP, one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department, while a Covid patient died in Chandauli. Far, UP has tested 11,14,15,554 Covid samples. “There are 1587 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Sunday. Seventeen districts in the state have zero active cases.
