Spice of Life | Aubergine à la royale or just baingan bharta?

What’s in a name? If you ask Shakespeare, perhaps not much. But step into a high-end restaurant and you’ll find that a name can transform the most familiar dish into a work of art — or at least, a conversation starter. Slow-cooked tomato emulsion on a crispy gluten-free base is pav bhaji with a makeover. (Sourced)

Consider the humble eggplant. At a roadside dhaba, it’s baingan bharta, a smoky, mashed eggplant dish, spiced and comforting. But in a Michelin-starred dining room, it emerges as: Aubergine caviar with charred aromatics and smoked earth essence. The ingredients remain the same, but the dish is reborn, elevated by a flourish of language and a touch of creative plating.

The magic of a name: Why do chefs and restaurateurs go to such lengths to rebrand classic dishes? The answer lies in the subtle dance between psychology, marketing, and perception. Studies have shown that diners are more likely to rate food highly — and pay more for it — when it comes with an elaborate or exotic name. A simple chocolate cake suddenly becomes irresistible as Belgian black forest chocolate cake, even if the recipe hasn’t changed.

Words like artisanal, heritage, or foraged don’t just describe ingredients; they conjure images of tradition, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. For diners, these names aren’t just about taste, they’re about the experience, the story, and the sense of occasion.

From street food to star plates: This trend isn’t limited to the eggplant. Everyday favourites are getting the royal treatment: Textured lentil reduction with clarified butter infusion is our beloved dal tadka. Slow-cooked tomato emulsion on a crispy gluten-free base is pav bhaji with a makeover. Aromatic rice pilaf with garden microgreens and cumin essence brings jeera rice to the fine-dining table. Deconstructed cottage pie with sous-vide root vegetables and potato foam is, at heart, shepherd’s pie.

While chefs may innovate and refine these dishes, the real transformation often happens on the menu. The name sets the tone, matches the ambience, and justifies the price tag.

Linguistic luxury and cultural cachet: Foreign and technical terms add another layer of allure. Aubergine sounds more sophisticated than eggplant, and jus elevates simple gravy. French, in particular, dominates the language of fine dining, lending dishes an air of continental elegance. Even Indian classics get the treatment: Paneer tikka becomes charcoal-grilled cottage cheese medallions marinated in Kashmiri spices and served with microgreens. Add a sprinkle of beetroot dust or a garnish of edible flowers, and the transformation is complete.

The business of perception: For restaurants, renaming dishes is more than a linguistic exercise, it’s good business. Diners at upscale establishments aren’t just paying for food; they’re investing in an experience. The right name can evoke nostalgia, curiosity, or even a sense of adventure. Farmhouse millet bowl with heirloom tomato glaze invites slow, mindful eating, while khichdi might remind you of sick days at home. The ingredients may be identical, but the mood is worlds apart.

Back to basics: Not everyone is a fan of this culinary wordplay. Critics argue that it can alienate diners or come across as pretentious. In response, some chefs are returning to simplicity, celebrating dishes by their original names — aloo-puri and biryani served without embellishment, even in Michelin-starred settings.

Still, don’t be surprised if your next earth-cured legume terrine with clarified butter pearls is just a very fancy rajma chawal. As the world of food continues to evolve, one thing is certain: A name can make all the difference between a meal and a memory.

Bon appétit or, as your grandmother might say, “Kha lo, thanda ho gaya.”

praveen46535@gmail.com

The writer is a Patiala-based freelance contributor