Spice of Life | Flamboyant in bloom, Gulmohar gives hope

This morning, I noticed the streets in my city were red with Gulmohar petals and the treetops a fiery red. Within weeks, the Jacaranda seems to be doing the disappearing act – the dainty purple flowers giving way to the flamboyant display of orange-red blooms. The early morning breeze offers a soothing reprieve from the May heat with the melodious singing of the summer birds, sweet scent of flowers and the red flame thanks to the flowering trees, which are a treat to the eyes.

The early morning breeze offers a soothing reprieve from the May heat with the melodious singing of the summer birds, sweet scent of flowers and the red flame thanks to the flowering trees, which are a treat to the eyes.

Driving through the bustling lanes later in the day, one might just be able to ignore the rising temperatures the city is facing this summer. Between the traffic signals and the chaotic junctions are plumes of flaming Gulmohars. Discovered in the 19th century in Madagascar by botanist Wesnel Bojer, the Gulmohar is flamboyant when in bloom, as the world’s most colourful tree.

For several weeks in summer, the tree is covered by exuberant clusters of flame-red flowers, which on closer examination are striking: They have four spoon-shaped scarlet or orange-red petals and one upright slightly larger petal which is streaked and marked in yellow/white. The Gulmohar is naturalised in India and is widely grown as a street tree for its umbrella-like canopy and of course for its stunning flowers.

Sporadic conversations discuss the travails of a dry spell and the fear of drought looming large. Ironical as it might sound, most civic and construction agencies are pleased as punch as the long dry period is not testing the drainage system and those involved in construction activities are able to continue their work without any hitch. One brief heavy shower and we will be back to our poor drainage woes and make visible the lack of arrangements and show our invisible infrastructure in poor light.

With the clouds providing a glimmer of hope every now and then, and then blowing away under the gust of strong winds and the rains playing truant, it appears to reflect the current state of our country and where the political discourse is heading. But it is to be realised that the deeper the inherited malady, the longer it takes to set things right. The levels of decency have gone down abysmally and political propriety has been thrown to the winds.

Every stratagem being peddled shreds the collective grief of the nation bare. While we grapple with all the shenanigans yet again, I do know for sure, there will be a bed of Gulmohar petals on the pavements once again tomorrow, bringing with them the faint flicker of hope and the freshness of a new dawn.

After all, the Gulmohar tree, also known as Royal Poinciana or Flamboyant Tree, symbolises vibrancy, beauty, passion, and the essence of cultural heritage, particularly in India. Its fiery blooms are associated with inspiration, creativity, resilience, and even good luck and protection. Symbolism at its finest!

rash69in@gmail.com

The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor