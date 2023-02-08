Spice of Life | Rajdhani Express: Train of childhood memories

The Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, which was introduced in the late ’60s, brings back a flood of memories of my first journey in an air-conditioned train as a student, along with my parents, two younger brothers and elder sister in the early ’80s. It was our school summer break when my father decided to take the entire family by Rajdhani on a trip to Calcutta to spend a month in the house of maternal aunts and uncles. Air travel was a luxury back then, which my father couldn’t afford.

During those days, there used to be only first-class sleepers in Rajdhani, and the remaining compartments were chair cars. Accustomed to travelling by grimy non-AC three-tier compartments until then which would take us around 24 hours to reach Calcutta and stretch our patience, travelling by the fully air-conditioned Rajdhani Express in chair car was an out-of-this-world experience for us.

Unlike the ordinary non-AC three tiers where ticketless passengers would plonk down onto any reserved seat, this train was different in every respect. There were no ticketless travellers. Once inside the AC chair car compartment, we forgot about the oppressive summer heat outside. The luxurious interiors with their clean and shining sky blue chairs and colourful curtains left us speechless.

As the train pulled out of the station at 5pm, a pre-recorded male voice wished us a happy journey. With the train picking up speed, the city’s urbanscapes and monuments whooshed by, while the strains of Rabindra sangeet wafted from the audio system. Food would be served on our table at regular intervals, right from snacks, evening tea, soup to dinner followed by ice-cream. The next day, morning tea and breakfast would be promptly served to the passengers before the train pulled into Howrah station at around 11am.

During our entire journey, whenever the Rajdhani with its red colour coaches halted at a station, we could see a sizeable crowd looking at the train with a mix of curiosity and wonderment. Some children would press their noses against the dark glasses to peer through the compartment’s window.

In the ’70s and ’80s, travelling by Rajdhani Express became a source of fun and enjoyment for the middle class. With sleeper classes replacing the chair cars, this train turned out to be the most sought after among summer vacationers travelling to Calcutta and back. My brothers and I would wait for summer to arrive so that we could all take the Calcutta Rajdhani in sleeper class.

The 17 hours that we spent inside the compartment afforded us the luxury of enjoying a comfortable sleep on the cushy berth for the night besides relishing the tasty food that kept our spirits high. After our elder sister got married in Calcutta, we often visited the city during our summer and winter breaks by Rajdhani. With rare glee and enthusiasm, we would narrate the experience of our journey to our relatives in Calcutta (now Kolkata) who were all ears.

The writer is a Delhi-based freelance journalist and can be reached at mukherjee.dashing@gmail.com.