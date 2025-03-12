Sports promotes teamwork, patience: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that sports not only make champions but also promote peace, progress and welfare. Sports, CM said, is not just a way to win medals but also a medium to win the hearts of the people. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini presenting winners with a trophy at the closing ceremony of the 73rd All-India Police Volleyball Group 2024-25 at Madhuban Police Academy in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony organised on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 73rd All-India Police Volleyball Group 2024-25 at Madhuban Police Academy in Karnal. At the occasion, Saini also presented awards to the winners.

During his address, the chief minister appealed to the police personnel not to limit sportsmanship to the field but also adopt it in daily life.

“This competition is not only a display of sports skills but also a symbol of discipline, unity and dedication of the police force. Sports are not only a means of entertainment but are also an important medium to develop discipline, teamwork, patience and self-confidence. Also, they inspire to stand your ground in adverse circumstances,” he added.

A total of 1,088 players from 35 teams of different states participated in this competition, out of which 791 were men, 297 women and 65 technical officers.

The CM further said out of the six medals won by India in the Olympic Games held in Paris in 2024, 5 medals were won by the players of Haryana.

“Out of the 7 medals won in Tokyo Olympics 2020, 4 medals were won by the players of Haryana. Out of 111 medals won in the 2022 Asian Games, 28 medals were won by Haryana players. Not only this, Haryana also won 20 medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is the result of the government’s visionary sports policy,” he added.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and IB joint director Vidhu Shekhar also addressed the players.

Organising committee secretary and inspector general of police Om Prakash, Rohtak Range IG KK Rao, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, SP Ganga Ram Punia and others were also present.