‘Spurt in crime’: Dr Navjot Kaur wants Kunwar Vijay as state home minister

AMRITSAR: Alleging that law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann government should appoint former inspector general (IG) of police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who is now an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North constituency, as the state home minister.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Kaur, who is the wife of former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, wrote: “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer; Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is not being posted as the home minister, Punjab. I remember when he was posted in Amritsar.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “No one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also, no VIP dared to call him to do wrong. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere. Request from Punjabis.”

On Tuesday, Kunwar Vijay had alleged collusion of the officials of the Amritsar municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration for allowing “illegal” construction of a hotel opposite the railway station. He said several houses developed cracks due to the digging work for the hotel. An case was registered on his intervention, claimed, Kunwar Vijay.