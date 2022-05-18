‘Spurt in crime’: Dr Navjot Kaur wants Kunwar Vijay as state home minister
AMRITSAR: Alleging that law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann government should appoint former inspector general (IG) of police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who is now an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North constituency, as the state home minister.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Kaur, who is the wife of former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, wrote: “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer; Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh is not being posted as the home minister, Punjab. I remember when he was posted in Amritsar.”
In another tweet, she wrote: “No one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also, no VIP dared to call him to do wrong. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere. Request from Punjabis.”
On Tuesday, Kunwar Vijay had alleged collusion of the officials of the Amritsar municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration for allowing “illegal” construction of a hotel opposite the railway station. He said several houses developed cracks due to the digging work for the hotel. An case was registered on his intervention, claimed, Kunwar Vijay.
Delhi weather: Isolated rain in parts, temperature slide further
New Delhi: Continuing its downward slide, mercury dipped by one-three degrees in most parts of the Capital on Wednesday, owing to partially cloudy skies and easterly winds during the day. The easterly winds are expected to transition to dry westerly winds by Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a rise in mercury to 42-44C on Thursday and 43-45C on Friday. However, rain is expected to hit Delhi on Saturday, providing some relief once again.
Delhi govt to prepare layout plans for 25 industrial clusters
New Delhi: The Delhi government will appoint a consultant to prepare of layout plans of 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (mainly villages) in the Capital, including Mundka where 27 people died in a fire in a commercial building last week, senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday.
Patiala violence: Nihang who made vitriolic remarks about Goddess Durga held from HP
Patiala: Patiala police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the Patiala violence that took place on April 29. Alias Amrik Singh, Ravinder Singh, alias Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Hero Khurd village in Mansa, who made vitriolic remarks against Goddess Durga near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala during a clash between Sikh radicals and right-wing activists, was arrested from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
Goa-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Pune after technical snag mid-air
PUNE A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 12.05 and returned to Pune's Lohegaon international airport, said officials. SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On May 18, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 525 operating from Pune to Goa returned back to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.” More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.
Espionage network busted in Amritsar, two held for spying for ISI
Punjab Police have busted a cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two persons from Amritsar on Wednesday. The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab police nabbed Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the Indian Army and Air Force to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. Zaffar frequently travelled to India on the pretext of his treatment.
