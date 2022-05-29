Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages
chandigarh news

Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages

High-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers, causing disruption in power supply in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts
Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages
Published on May 29, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Power supply was disrupted for several hours in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts after high-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers on Saturday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said.

PSPCL engineer Kulwant Singh said that the squall caused damage to the tune of 80 lakh to the corporation.

The electricity supply in residential areas was restored after around six hours of the disruption.

“A total of 8 feeders of PSPCL were affected by the storm. As many as eight teams of PSPCL were working to restore electricity supply in residential areas, while it may take a couple of days to repair feeders in agricultural lands,” he said.

Officials said that several trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged in Kot Sukhia, Dhudhi, Pucca, Chameli, Tehna, Kler and Pangrain Kalan villages, causing power disruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP