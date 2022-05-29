Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages

Power supply was disrupted for several hours in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts after high-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers on Saturday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said.

PSPCL engineer Kulwant Singh said that the squall caused damage to the tune of ₹ 80 lakh to the corporation.

The electricity supply in residential areas was restored after around six hours of the disruption.

“A total of 8 feeders of PSPCL were affected by the storm. As many as eight teams of PSPCL were working to restore electricity supply in residential areas, while it may take a couple of days to repair feeders in agricultural lands,” he said.

Officials said that several trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged in Kot Sukhia, Dhudhi, Pucca, Chameli, Tehna, Kler and Pangrain Kalan villages, causing power disruption.