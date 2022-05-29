Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages
Power supply was disrupted for several hours in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts after high-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers on Saturday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said.
PSPCL engineer Kulwant Singh said that the squall caused damage to the tune of ₹ 80 lakh to the corporation.
The electricity supply in residential areas was restored after around six hours of the disruption.
“A total of 8 feeders of PSPCL were affected by the storm. As many as eight teams of PSPCL were working to restore electricity supply in residential areas, while it may take a couple of days to repair feeders in agricultural lands,” he said.
Officials said that several trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged in Kot Sukhia, Dhudhi, Pucca, Chameli, Tehna, Kler and Pangrain Kalan villages, causing power disruption.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork
To reduce paperwork and bring more transparency in the government's functioning, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online portals, giving a big push to digitisation in various departments and aiming to make the delivery of services to public hassle-free. The 122 online portals would function through 526 sewa kendras across the state.
-
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship
Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip's Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.
-
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said. The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter.
-
Mohali MC launches drive to clean major city roads
The municipal corporation launched a week-long cleanliness drive. The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city's main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Sector 48 to IISER, Franco Chowk, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered
Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife principal of a private school, Sushpinder Kaur. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25. The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd.
