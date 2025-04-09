Menu Explore
Srinagar: 2 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, contraband seized

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 09, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations in Anantnag district and recovered a large quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. (HT File)

In the first operation, acting on specific inputs, a police team from Aishmuqam police station established a checkpoint at Bashnaar. During the search, Muzaffer Ahmed Shah, a resident of Hardkichloo Aishmuqam, was apprehended and around 10.27kg of charas powder was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered at the police station and investigation is on.

In another incident, a team from Khanabal police post intercepted Khayam Ahmad Bhat of Batangoo at Shohal Batangoo. During the search, 7kg of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar: 2 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, contraband seized
