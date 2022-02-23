Srinagar acid attack: 2 chargesheets filed, cops want juvenile to be treated as adult

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed two separate chargesheets against three people, including a juvenile, for the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman of Nowhatta old city.

Two of the accused, identified as Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and Mohammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar, were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate here as a Special Investigation Team headed by SP North Raja Zuhaib submitted a 1,000-page chargesheet against them.

“Based on oral testimonies, statement of relevant witnesses in front of judicial and executive magistrates and scientific evidences, a strong chargesheet against the accused persons was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate , while chargesheet against the juvenile has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

A similar charge sheet was filed against the minor before the Juvenile Justice Board with an additional application that he be treated as an adult under the amended Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, whereby youngsters in the age group of 16-18 can be tried under Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they are accused of heinous crimes.

The juvenile accused is 17-years-old in this case and was riding pillion on a scooty when Rather allegedly threw acid on the face of the woman in downtown Srinagar.

“The sections invoked in the chargesheet call for a punishment ranging from ten years to Life imprisonment. We are hopeful of a maximum punishment as per extreme heinous nature of this crime,” the statement said.

The officials said the two accused and the juvenile were charged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the IPC.

