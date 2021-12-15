Srinagar bus attack: Another cop succumbs to injuries, toll reaches 3

Another cop who was injured in the attack at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Monday evening succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, taking the toll of cops to three.

Fourteen policemen were injured when a group of militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), targeted the police bus which was on way to the battalion headquarters on Monday evening. Two policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, died in the hospital yesterday.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said the militants had come with a plan to snatch the rifles, however, the policemen foiled the attempt.

“Three militants of Jaish, including two foreign militants, were responsible for the attack. One of the militant was injured in police retaliation as there were blood spots in the area. The attackers escaped towards Pampore and Tral and we will soon neutralise the militants responsible for the attack,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar.

Kumar said 25 cops were present in the bus at the time of the attack. “The militants attacked the police bus when the Road Opening Party (RoP) had already withdrawn from the area and militants took advantage of darkness. We are taking preventive measures. The RoP duties will be extended and bullet proof vehicle will be placed there,” he said.

IG Kumar said that it was a pre-planned attack and militants seem to have conducted a proper recce before the attack.

This was the second major terror attack in the Valley after a string of targeted civilian killings. Security around forces’ installations have been further beefed after the attack. On Saturday, militants killed two policemen in north Kashmir’s Bandipora market when they attacked a police party at Gulshan market. Police said also a foreign militant was involved in the attack.