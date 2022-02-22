Srinagar: Demanding citizenship, Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men hold protest

Dozens of women from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who married Kashmiri men and had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir after the 2010 announcement of amnesty policy for former militants, held a protest in Srinagar on Monday demanding travel documents and citizenship or deportation to Pakistan.

The women have been protesting from time to time saying that they have no identity of their own here owing to lack of citizenship, which is not being granted.

The women along with their families, including small children, raising slogans and demanding justice, marched towards the city centre Lal Chowk, the business hub of the city and assembled at Press Enclave.

They were carrying placards and chanting slogans like ‘we want justice’ and ‘we want to return’ and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for citizenship.

“We want to appeal to PM Narendra Modi that we are Pakistani women who have been married to Kashmiri men who had gone to Pakistan in the 1990s. In 2010, the Indian government announced a rehabilitation policy for these men allowing them to return to their homeland along with their families,” said a woman protester.

“After 2010, some 350 families came here and when we wanted to visit our parents and relatives back home we were told that we are ‘illegal’ (residents) as we have come through Nepal. If we were illegal, why were all these families allowed to come. Why weren’t they stopped after a few families arrived,” she added.

The protesters are part of the hundreds of women who came here with their Kashmiri husbands after the then chief minister Omar Abdullah in 2010 had announced a return and rehabilitation policy for former militants who were living in PoK.

Out of many Kashmiri youth who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into PoK in the 1990s to get arms training after insurgency started in Kashmir valley, some had given up violence, married there and started their lives afresh.

There are no official figures from the government of the number of those returning but the women say that they are 400 in number who came with their Kashmiri husbands.

“Now that we are here, we request the government to give us citizenship and travel documents. Otherwise, they should allow us to return. The future of our kids seems dark as they can’t travel anywhere for studies,” said the protestor.

Owing to the opposition from the Pakistan side coupled with the then Indian government’s assertion that there were ‘practical issues’ involved in implementing the rehabilitation policy, the returning men and their families were forced to take Nepal route and then by road to Kashmir with authorities going soft on the travelers.

The informal entry meant no official recognition of their families or any documents which would help them to travel and acquire education.

The women said that many of the women have been divorced and husbands of some others have died.

“We don’t have any identity here without documents. We have been protesting since 2012 and have got no response from the government so far,” they said.