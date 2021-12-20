Srinagar emerges as vegetable basket, begins export to UAE

Kashmir is emerging as the vegetable basket as the first-ever Farmer Producer Organisation has been set up in Srinagar and vegetables cultivated in Srinagar have also been exported to Sharjah (UAE).

If all goes as per the plan, officials said the export of vegetables to foreign countries will open new opportunities for those growing vegetables in the Valley, especially in Srinagar.

Recently, district development commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad gave approval for the setting up of one farmer produce organisation (FPO) in Tengpora under the Central sector scheme of FPOs implemented by NABARD.

“The sanctioned FPO will benefit the targeted farmers for promoting market linkages of vegetables like squash, capsicum and brinjal which are produced in bulk from Srinagar district. The FPO will be registered with an initial membership of 192 farmers and steps will be taken to enhance the membership in coming months,” said a senior officer.

Asad said the FPO is an institutional mechanism to reduce the cost of production, increase per unit production and facilitate better market linkage so as to enhance the income of farmers. “We will provide an end-to-end solution to the problems confronted by the farmers. They will be free to manage their affairs from the production level to post-harvest and marketing of their branded products,” he said.

Chief agriculture officer, Srinagar, Chowdhary Mohammad Younis said there was a huge export potential of vegetables from the Srinagar district which can be further enhanced through FPO promotion. “For the first time vegetables have been exported from Kashmir to Sharjah (UAE) through Lulu Group in which Srinagar district contributes more than 90% of the export produce,” he said.

Officials said the FPO can become eligible to get equity grant support to the tune of ₹15 lakh per FPO and can avail of collateral-free credit guarantee support up to ₹2 crore from banks and other financial institutions.