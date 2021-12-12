Srinagar: Foreign militant involved in Bandipora attack, say investigators

In the attack that left two policemen dead in Bandipora last night, investigators say a foreign militant was involved in the killing of cops.

Officers privy to details of the investigation say that a Pakistani militant who was assisted by two locals had carried out the attack on the escort personal of the station house officer, Bandipora. The police also released the CCTV footage in which a militant wearing a “pheran” (long gown) is seen fleeing from the spot after carrying out the attack. Investigators said at the time of the attack, the militant was assisted by some overground workers.

On Saturday, a high-level meeting was held by a joint team of the Army and police officers in the backdrop of the killings of the two cops in Bandipora. The meeting was chaired by inspector general of police Vijay Kumar.

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh along with senior officers visited the house of one of the slain cops in north Kashmir’s Sopore area and met his family members.

Dilbag Singh told reporters that the police are investigating which group is responsible for the attack and killings of two cops in Bandipora. “We have got some leads and clues and the police is investigating those leads. Those involved in the attack will be taken to the task.”

Singh said militants are picking soft targets and also hinted about a few recent incidents of infiltration from North Kashmir.

Two policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town when militants attacked a police party at a busy market at Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora on Friday evening. After the attack militants managed to flee from the spot.