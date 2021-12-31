Srinagar freezes at -4°C, snow prediction for next week

Cold wave continued in Kashmir as Srinagar recorded freezing temperature of minus 4°C. The MeT office has predicted snowfall from next week.

The weatherman said that a spell of good snowfall is likely next week.

“Today, weather is mainly clear in Ladakh, hazy in J&K. As of now, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both UTs,” said MeT department in a statement.

The MeT office said that further fall in minimum temperature is expected till January 2.

Gulmarg recorded another cold night with mercury going down to -9.6°C. Another tourist spot, Pahalgam recorded -8.9°C.

Jammu registered 5.4°C, Leh region observed -16°C while Dras, which is the second coldest place in the world, registered -21.9°C.

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, started on December 21.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, followed by 20 more days from February 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

