Srinagar: LeT militant arrested in Budgam

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an active Lashkar militant in Budgam who was a close associate of Yusuf Kantroo.

The militant was arrested from Poskhar Beerwah along with a pistol and grenade.

Police spokesman said on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Poshkar area of Budgam, the police along with the 62RR/2RR and 79 Battalion of the CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

“During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesman said.

The police identified the arrested militant as Abdul Hameed Nath of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam.

“Incriminating materials, including a pistol and a magazine, five pistol rounds and one Chinese grenade were recovered from his possession.”

Police said that Nath was active since February 2021 and was an associate of a prominent Lashkar commander, Yusuf Kantroo, who is involved in several attacks.

A case under relevant Sections of law stands registered against him in the police station and an investigation has been initiated.