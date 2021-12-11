Srinagar receives rains, snow in Gulmarg; nights in Kashmir continue to record sub-zero temperatures

The cold wave conditions continue in Kashmir as Srinagar last night observed the season’s coldest night.

The weather office has predicted snow and rains in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the next week.

As Kashmir is witnessing sunny and foggy days, nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the fifth day on Thursday with the mercury plunging to - 2.6 °C in Srinagar which is the coldest night in the summer capital. Snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir observed -6 °C.

In south Kashmir, the mercury dipped to - 5.9 °C at the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. It was - 4.6 °C in Awantipora, - 3.8 °C in Kupwara, -1.4 °C in Kokernag and - 2.4 °C in Qazigund.

In the Union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded bone-chilling - 16.9 °C while it was - 11 °C in Leh during the night.

Director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said on Wednesday the weather will remain dry in both the Union territories till December 14.

“Light to moderate snow/rain is likely at scattered places of J&K and Kargil on December 15, especially over Zojila-Drass and Zanskar area, “ he said.

He said there would be no major snowfall till December 20 in both the UTs. “Warmer days and colder nights in both the UTs till December 14,” he said.

The weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar had received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in the higher reaches of Leh.

