Srinagar SSP shunted within 9 months of posting

Amid the spike in militant activities in Srinagar, the J&K government on Thursday replaced the Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SP), Sandeep Chaudhary, barely nine months after assigning him the top post.

Chaudhary, a 2012-batch IPS officer, who has now been moved to the cyber crime investigation centre for excellence as SSP, was posted as Srinagar police chief in March this year.

Rakesh Balwal, another 2012-batch IPS officer, has replaced him. A Manipur cadre officer, whose inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT (UT of Jammu and Kashmir) was cleared in October, Balwal was earlier on deputation with the NIA, where he investigated the 2019 Pulwama bombing case as well.

Chaudhary was among the 27 officers who were transferred by the J&K home department on Thursday. Others transferred also include two officers in Srinagar — SP South City and SP Hazratbal. SP South City has jurisdiction over the Hyderpora area, where recently a controversial encounter took place in which four people were killed.

Javid Ahmed Koul, IPS, SSP (Traffic City) Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SO to ADGP, (Traffic) J&K with additional charge of the posts of DIG, Traffic, Jammu and DIG, Traffic, Kashmir.

Shridhar Patil, IPS, awaiting orders of posting upon modification of transfer on deputation to Ladakh, is posted as AIG (Tech) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as SSP, Udhampur.

Sargun Shukla, IPS, SSP, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Technical Services.

Abhishek Mahajan, IPS, awaiting orders of posting is posted as SP Samba.

Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS, SP Rajouri is transferred and posted as SP (Tech), CID HQ.

Lakshya Sharma, IPS, SP (Tech), CID HQ, is transferred and posted as SP South, Srinagar.

Mohita Sharma, IPS, SP North, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Ramban.

Zahid Nasim Manhas, Commandant 1st Border Bn Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP CID HQ J&K.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Samba, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn.

Mohammad Aslam, SSP, CID HQ, J&K, is transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri.

Mumtaz Ahmed, SSP, Doda, is transferred and posted as Commandant 1st Border Bn, Jammu. Rohit Baskotra, SP CID, SB Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Poonch. Arun Gupta, SP CICE, is transferred and posted as SP CID, SB Jammu. Liaqat Ali, additional SP Poonch, is transferred and posted as SP APCR Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Rakesh Kumar, SO to ADGP, Traffic J&K, is transferred and shall await further posting in PHQ. Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, SO to IGP Technical Services, is transferred and posted as Commandant Women Battalion Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Abdul Qayoom, additional SP Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as SP Doda. Rajinder Kumar Katoch, Commandant IR-22nd Bn., is transferred and posted as SO to DIG, JKS Range, against an available vacancy.

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, deputy Commandant, IR- 11th Bn, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic City Srinagar.

Sajad Ahmad Shah, SP South, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as deputy Commandant, IR-11th Bn.

Irshad Hussain Rather, SP Hazratbal, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as additional SP Handwara.

Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar, additional SP Handwara, is transferred and posted as SP Hazratbal, Srinagar.

Pushkar Nath Tikoo, deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn, is transferred and posted as additional SP CID (CI), Jammu.

Kulbir Chand Handa, additional SP CID (CI), Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP North, Jammu.

Meanwhile, the government shifted and posted Vikas Kundal, MD J&K Projects Construction Corporation as DC Rajouri vice Rajesh Kumar Shavan.