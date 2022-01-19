SSM’s poll plunge will have no bearing on AAP prospects in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Why should people vote for AAP?

People have made up their minds to vote for us. In 2017, they trusted Capt (Amarinder Singh) thinking he was the same Capt of 2002-07. Prashant Kishor also got them to make lofty promises. People feel cheated because the Congress didn’t fulfil its promises and tried to wriggle out by replacing Capt with Channi just 70-80 days ago. This will not work as Channi and others were part of his team. We are doing positive politics, laying out our roadmap. ‘Khazana vi bharange, debt vi clear karange aur logan nu facilities vi dewange’.

There is a feeling that Sanyukt Samaj Morcha set up by farmer bodies will dent AAP. Kejriwal Ji also conceded this. What’s your sense?

SSM is a political party. Let’s stop calling them farmers. They are fighting elections and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (an umbrella organisation that spearheaded the farmers’ stir) has already announced that the unions contesting the elections are not part of it. People are very intelligent. They know very well who is going to dent whom, who is splitting votes, and who is helping whom. I don’t think there will be much loss to us.

You haven’t been campaigning hard so far. Why?

Circumstances were such due to Covid-19 first and then the EC restrictions.

But the EC guidelines suit us. We are specialists of door-to-door campaign. We forced those who used to get votes by waiving their hands from helicopters to go door to door. We have passionate people in our social media teams. Their people are on salary. If restrictions are relaxed, I will switch gears and hold rallies.

In 2014 and 2017, AAP’s footprint was limited to just Malwa and absent from Majha and Doaba. Have you made up?

The response we are getting these regions is competing with Malwa. Our ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Pathankot and Jalandhar saw good turnouts. I got huge response in Patti. We will do very well in all three regions.

Allegations are that AAP is being run from Delhi. What do you have to say?

Is the Congress run from Bhucho Mandi? Every third day Channi or Sidhu are called (to Delhi). Does Harish Chaudhary belong to Mansa? Where are Gajendra Shekhawat, Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi from? Ours is a national party. It is headquartered in Delhi. This does not mean that decisions are taken in Delhi. All decisions are taken by Punjab leadership.

In 2017, you did well in reserved constituencies. How will Channi’s appointment as the first SC chief minister impact the electoral dynamics?

We don’t do caste politics. We talk about 2.75 crore Punjabis. When we say that we will transform schools, who will benefit from it – the poor, and ditto for hospitals. We are getting same response from every section.

