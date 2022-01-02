Start India, Pakistan trade by opening Khemkaran-Kasur rail link: Adesh Partap Kairon to PM

Former food and civil supplies minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Punjab on January 5, to open trade between India and Pakistan by using the Khemkaran-Kasur rail link, which has been lying closed since the Partition.

“Instead of giving lollipops and freebies, there is a need to bring better economic policies to increase the income-generating resources of Punjab. There is no need to acquire any land or lay any rail line. An integrated check post should be established at the Khemkaran border to open trade between both the countries, which will not only increase the income of the farmers of Punjab but also provide better employment opportunities, especially to the people living in border areas,” Kairon said while addressing a press conference at his native village.

He said, “The PM is coming to Punjab and I demand from him to pay special attention towards strengthening the commerce and industry sector of Punjab. Today, no big companies are ready to open their business in the state owing to its proximity to the international border. Many political parties have been talking about providing freebies to the people of Punjab, but the state needs a long-term solution. We need Himachal and Haryana-like industrial policies. The Central government should support Punjab to bring agricultural industries here.”

“I am not against the freebies, but there should be proper policies to sustain these freebies from the state’s exchequer. Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal has announced ₹1,000 to every woman in Punjab, but there is no clarity on where the amount will come. The state is already facing fiscal crises,” he said.

He asked the PM to ensure the early completion of his brain-child project—the Patti-Makhu rail link, which connects the Majha and Malwa regions of the state. The project has been hanging fire for the last eight years. Farmers stand to benefit from the link as they could send vegetables and fruit to markets in Mumbai and Gujarat much faster. The distance between Amritsar and Mumbai will be reduced by 240 km, as the project will also link Punjab with the trade capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Demanding the PM’s focus towards the border farmers, who have not received their compensation for the last four years, Kairon said, “The farmers of around 220 border villages of Punjab have not been getting their compensation due to the poor implementation of the policy. The PM should directly intervene and ensure the release of the compensation. These farmers have also been facing problems for many years in getting compensation for the land acquired by the Border Security Force (BSF) along both sides of the barbed-wire fence for patrolling. The PM should direct the officials concerned to fix the acquired land’s rate, besides releasing the compensation.”