State budget will be in line with people’s expectations: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Stating that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will present a comprehensive budget in line with the expectations of the people of Punjab, the state’s finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema said that it for the first time that an elected government is seeking the public’s suggestions before presenting the budget.

At a meeting called to solicit suggestions from industrialists, traders and education experts in Mohali before, Cheema said the AAP aims for holistic development of industry, education, health, rural development and other sectors.

The minister said chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised the people of Punjab that the budget would be formulated as per their wishes and expectations.

Cheema also said the previous governments did not formulate any concrete policy for the development of Punjab due to their vested political and personal interests, which led to the state slipping into debt worth crores. He added that the government led by Mann is working tirelessly to bail the state out the grave financial crisis. The minister also said the Punjab government has launched a portal for people to send in their suggestions.

During the meeting AAP’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann also gave their suggestions on public budget.