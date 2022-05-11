State budget will be in line with people’s expectations: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Stating that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will present a comprehensive budget in line with the expectations of the people of Punjab, the state’s finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema said that it for the first time that an elected government is seeking the public’s suggestions before presenting the budget.
At a meeting called to solicit suggestions from industrialists, traders and education experts in Mohali before, Cheema said the AAP aims for holistic development of industry, education, health, rural development and other sectors.
The minister said chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised the people of Punjab that the budget would be formulated as per their wishes and expectations.
Cheema also said the previous governments did not formulate any concrete policy for the development of Punjab due to their vested political and personal interests, which led to the state slipping into debt worth crores. He added that the government led by Mann is working tirelessly to bail the state out the grave financial crisis. The minister also said the Punjab government has launched a portal for people to send in their suggestions.
During the meeting AAP’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann also gave their suggestions on public budget.
Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, wanted in connection with multi-crore Gurugram heist, held in Dubai
In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist case, the Interpol apprehended gangster Vikas Lagarpuria in Dubai, and a team comprising officers of the Delhi Police and special task force is working to deport him, authorities said on Friday. The STF issued a lookout notice against the gangster three months ago, said police. “We will take him for questioning in connection with the multi-crore heist case,” said a senior STF official.
Pune man loses ₹12,000 in remote screen sharing fraud
A 43-year-old man lost ₹12,000 to an online cheater while he was waiting for a courier to be delivered in April. In another addition to the mushroomed number of crimes involving the screen sharing applications, the complainant was asked to download a similar application. A caller pretended to be the delivery executive of the company and asked the complainant to download the application. The man lost the money from his account.
No water in Koregaon Park, Camp on Thursday
PUNE A notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation stated that Koregaon Park, Camp, Wakadewadi, Pune station and Shivajingar areas will not receive water supply on Thursday, May 12.
Divine justice in Bengaluru:Murder revealed after bike carrying corpse hits bump
Two people were caught red-handed by a cop in Bengaluru on their way to Channapatna to dispose off the dead body of a 21-year-old woman they had killed eight hours earlier. Soumya has been identified as Soumya, a 21-year-old resident of R R Nagar. Soumya is said to have borrowed some money from 30-year-old Raghu and 28-year-old Durga.
Ludhiana: Man’s mutilated body found on railway tracks
The mutilated body of a man was recovered from the railway tracks near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Wednesday. According to Government Railway Police officials here, the deceased is yet to be identified and his age is around 42. The body was found on track number three, where goods trains ply. Suicide ruled out The railway police also ruled out the possibility of suicide.
