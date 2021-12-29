State Legal Services Authority to launch awareness drive for transgenders in Himachal

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) will start an awareness campaign for transgender people in Himachal Pradesh, Prem Pal Ranta, member secretary of the authority, said during a weekly webinar on Human Rights organised by the Umang Foundation, a local voluntary and rights organisation.

Ratna appealed to the youth to come forward to create legal awareness in society, particularly in rural areas, by joining SLSA as para legal volunteers.

He said the SLSA would launch an awareness programme for transgender as they belong to an extremely marginalised section of society.

“Youth can play a very crucial role in transforming the lives of underprivileged people,” said Ratna, adding that anyone having passed his matriculation can become a para legal volunteer.

Ratna said that SC, ST, women, children, transgender, prisoners, mentally disabled persons, drug edicts and people affected in any calamity are eligible to get free legal support from the SLSA.

Apart from them, elderly persons with an income below ₹3 lakh are also eligible to get the benefits of the scheme.

At the national level, there is the National Legal Services Authority and all the states have the SLSA and similar bodies are in place at district and sub-division levels. It has a panel of competent lawyers who provide legal assistance to the eligible people from district courts, high courts and the Supreme Court.

Elaborating about the works carried out by the SLSA during the pandemic, Ranta said the authority ensures the support to migrant labourers, children, prisoners and other marginalised sections of society.

“The SLSA identified 45 orphans and 67 semi-orphan children who were the victim of the pandemic and ensured all kinds of support to them. At Nahan Jail, a special Covid hospital was set up after the intervention of SLSA,” he said.

To decongest the jails a special payroll of 90 days was provided to the prisoners, he added.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Jaswal, who convened the webinar, said it was the 15th weekly webinar on human rights awareness by the Umang Foundation in which as many as 80 youths participated.

Umang Foundation’s Chairman Ajai Srivastava said the organisation would associate with the SLSA in future to create legal literacy in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.