STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs

The Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday.
Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu of Shishu gang near Norang Ke Liliwala village with arms and drugs.
Published on May 05, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides 6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village.

During their search, 60g of heroin, a weighing machine, 6.03 lakh drug money, two pistols, magazine and live cartridges were recovered from them.

The accused were booked under Sections 21/29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 58 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is on.

Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.

