STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs

The Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village.

During their search, 60g of heroin, a weighing machine, ₹6.03 lakh drug money, two pistols, magazine and live cartridges were recovered from them.

The accused were booked under Sections 21/29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 58 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is on.

Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.