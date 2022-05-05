STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday.
Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village.
During their search, 60g of heroin, a weighing machine, ₹6.03 lakh drug money, two pistols, magazine and live cartridges were recovered from them.
The accused were booked under Sections 21/29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 58 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is on.
Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
-
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Shena Aggarwal, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday. She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district's deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner.
-
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra. A three-member Australian delegation led by O'Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.
-
Unite to ensure Sikh prisoners’ release, Sukhbir Badal urges panthic bodies
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the panthic organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their life sentences. “We may have individual and political differences, but let us shed that for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
-
Patiala violence: Shiv Sena demands probe by independent agency
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) have demanded a probe into the violent clash that took place in Patiala on April 29. Party state spokesperson Chanderkant Chadha said the state president of the party, Yograj Sharma, had met the DGP on April 26 and cleared the party's stand that it was not supporting Harish Singla's move to march against Khalistan. He said that the role of a senior police officer should also be probed.
