STF arrests two criminals after encounter in Hansi

The special task force (STF) of Hansi police arrested two alleged criminals on Thursday night after a brief encounter in abandoned rooms on the outskirts of Sheikhpura village, officials said on Friday. The SP said that the accused had fired shots at the STF team and in retaliation Ravi sustained leg injuries. (iStock)

According to police, the accused identified as Ravi Kumar and Inder Saini, both residents of Hansi, were arrested in connection with firing incidents at Sheikhpura and Dhani Puria villages, in the last month.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena said they have recovered three pistols and five live cartridges from them.

“Both of them had fired shots in Sheikhpura and Dhani Puria villages recently, following which they were booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. They were absconding, and our teams were looking for them,” he added.

The SP said that the accused had fired shots at the STF team and in retaliation Ravi sustained leg injuries. He was rushed to Hansi civil hospital where he is undergoing treatment, and Inder has been nabbed on the spot.

As per police sources, Ravi is facing two cases of Arms Act, and one each of theft and attempt to murder. His aide Inder is facing two cases of Arms Act, and one case of attempt to murder and one under Excise Act.