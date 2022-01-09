STF head, former ED director want role of Bikram Majithia probed in drug case

The two key senior officials, who probed Punjab’s drugs menace have both called for probing the role of Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia in their statements given to the Punjab Police. One was the special task force (STF), head, Harpreet Singh Sidhu and second, former deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, Niranjan Singh.

Their statements were recorded by Punjab police SIT, probing December 20 NDPS case against Majithia on December 22, 2021.

Sidhu, head of STF in drugs cases was asked to probe findings of Niranjan Singh on the role of Majithia in 2017. STF was constituted to fight drugs menace in Punjab. It submitted reports from time to time to high court.

As of Singh, he had given a report in high court on the “role” of Majithia, which too was examined by STF and a report was submitted in high court.

The third statement is of Jagdish Singh Bhola, the sacked deputy superintendent of police, who has more or less spoken on the same lines accusing Majithia. He is the kingpin of racked busted in 2013.

Sidhu said his report in high court be considered as his statement. In his statement Sidhu said, ED documents were called and examined and four 2013 drug FIRs were also examined to check whether Majithia had an association with the accused persons, whether he played a role in supply of drugs and whether there are monetary transactions between Majithia and them.

“It was found that Bikram Singh Majithia has a close and extended association with Satpreet Singh @Satta and he was well known to Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh and Jagjit Singh Chahal,” Sidhu says referring to the ED probe, adding that Majithia was also connected to Parminder Singh alias Pindi and Amrinder Singh Laddi.

ED had concluded that allegations of providing vehicles, security etc as well as involvement of Satta during election of Majithia are “believable”. They knew each other since 2003-04. Laddi and Pindi had admitted to their association with Majithia, ED probe cited by him says. While some of the accused persons were convicted in drugs cases, others are sitting abroad and the process of bringing them back is underway. Often referred to as drug lords, Laddi, Satta, Pindi are absconding and sitting abroad. Chahal is a local businessman and Aulakh is a SAD leader.

It was found from the analysis of all statements of persons together by the ED that Bikram Singh Majithia had a role in “facilitating” supply of pseudoephedrine to Satta and Pindi. Majithia, however, denied this.

Majithia directly asked Chahal to supply pseudoephedrine to Satta and Pindi and also made a similar arrangement with Chahal through Aulakh, Sidhu says referring to ED findings.

He also refers to ED’s findings of Chahal giving ₹35 lakh to Majithia and Majithia’s “involvement” in sand-mining business.

In his statement Niranjan Singh has submitted that he had quizzed Majithia, and submitted a note before the high court, which was later examined by the STF. Sidhu has referred to the same note in his depositions.

He further said he had mentioned the “role” of Majithia, obtained details of the latter’s properties, bank accounts and CDRs and the same can be collected from ED office. Singh has now retired.

