Stolen pistol of Raghav Chadha's PSO recovered, 5 held
Stolen pistol of Raghav Chadha’s PSO recovered, 5 held

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district police arrested five persons and recovered the stolen pistol of the personnel security officer (PSO) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha
The pistol of the PSO of AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha was stolen during the party’s victory roadshow in Amritsar. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The pistol of the PSO of AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha was stolen during the party's victory roadshow in Amritsar.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district police arrested five persons and recovered the stolen pistol of the personnel security officer (PSO) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha. It was stolen during the party’s victory roadshow in Amritsar, said senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Vishal, both of Amritsar district, Owaid Masih and Rajan Masih from Gurdaspur and Ajaypal Singh, alias Sonu, of Tarn Taran district.

SBS Nagar superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the main accused, Nishan Singh, accompanied by his four accomplices, were coming from the Nawanshahr side towards Khatkar Kalan when they were signalled to stop. Nishan tried to flee, but he along with his aides were arrested.

“We have recovered the pistol which belongs to assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar of the Punjab police who was posted as a PSO with Chadha,” he said.

“They are a gang professional snatchers and robbers who mainly strike in crowded places and events,” Bahia said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Banga.

