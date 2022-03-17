Stolen pistol of Raghav Chadha’s PSO recovered, 5 held
The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district police arrested five persons and recovered the stolen pistol of the personnel security officer (PSO) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha. It was stolen during the party’s victory roadshow in Amritsar, said senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Vishal, both of Amritsar district, Owaid Masih and Rajan Masih from Gurdaspur and Ajaypal Singh, alias Sonu, of Tarn Taran district.
SBS Nagar superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the main accused, Nishan Singh, accompanied by his four accomplices, were coming from the Nawanshahr side towards Khatkar Kalan when they were signalled to stop. Nishan tried to flee, but he along with his aides were arrested.
“We have recovered the pistol which belongs to assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar of the Punjab police who was posted as a PSO with Chadha,” he said.
“They are a gang professional snatchers and robbers who mainly strike in crowded places and events,” Bahia said.
The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Banga.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics