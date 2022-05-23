Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production.
In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
“Right now, the union government is procuring only 4,585 tonnes of moong from the state government agencies. There is no surety about the fate of the bulk of the remaining crop,” he added.
“This is minuscule procurement, which is also riddled with riders like maintenance of a revolving fund equivalent to 15% of the sanctioned procurement, that will fail to manage the huge produce which is expected in markets shortly,” said Maluka.
Asking the CM to leave aside propaganda and allocate ₹ 780 crore needed to procure the entire moong crop, Maluka said not doing so would be devastating for farmers as they would be left to the mercy of middlemen.
Asking the CM not only to arrange funds for procuring moong, Maluka said the requisite gunny bags as well as storage facilities should also be arranged to make hassle free procurement.
Asserting that increasing the production of moong in Punjab was in the national interest, the kisan wing president said the CM should have stressed this point while seeking procurement of the entire moong crop in Punjab by the Centre.
Maluka said it was condemnable that the CM had not addressed the main demand of dairy farmers that the milk procurement price be increased by ₹ 7 per litre by state cooperatives.
“On this issue also, Bhagwant Mann has chosen to befool Punjabis by claiming that milk prices have been increased by ₹ 20 per kilo fat which essentially translates into an increase in procurement price by only ₹ I per litre for cow milk and ₹ 1.40 per litre for buffalo milk,” he said.
-
Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station. Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station. Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
-
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
-
SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
-
Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men
The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Station house office of Division Number 3 police station, Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.
-
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
