Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM

Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trying to enforce the Delhi government’s failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.

Asking the CM to congratulate government schoolchildren of Punjab as well as seek their apology for defaming them, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said students of Punjab had fared better than their counterparts in Delhi in the survey which evaluated the education quality and overall health of the education system in the country.

“It is now clear that the much-hyped Delhi model of school education, which was used as a propaganda tool by the AAP in Punjab is a complete failure,” added Cheema, asking Mann to acknowledge this fact.

Capt mocks AAP claims

Former Punjab CM and president of the Punjab Lok Congress on Thursday mocked the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for introducing the ‘Delhi Model’ of education in the state, when (in Delhi) it had fared very badly in the 2021 National Achievement Survey on education.