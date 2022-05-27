Stop criticising Punjab schools: SAD to CM
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trying to enforce the Delhi government’s failed education model in Punjab, even as it asked CM Bhagwant Mann to stop deriding Punjab schools and its education standards as the state has been ranked best in the National Achievement Survey 2021, ahead of Delhi schools.
Asking the CM to congratulate government schoolchildren of Punjab as well as seek their apology for defaming them, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said students of Punjab had fared better than their counterparts in Delhi in the survey which evaluated the education quality and overall health of the education system in the country.
“It is now clear that the much-hyped Delhi model of school education, which was used as a propaganda tool by the AAP in Punjab is a complete failure,” added Cheema, asking Mann to acknowledge this fact.
Capt mocks AAP claims
Former Punjab CM and president of the Punjab Lok Congress on Thursday mocked the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for introducing the ‘Delhi Model’ of education in the state, when (in Delhi) it had fared very badly in the 2021 National Achievement Survey on education.
-
Punjab minister pushes for IT skill centers in villages to stop brain drain
The Punjab government would set up IT skill centers in rural areas to prevent brain drain and encourage the state's youth to work for foreign firms staying back home, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday. Dhaliwal made the comments while visiting an IT company at Tangra village near here, established by a village woman, Mandeep Kaur, providing employment opportunities for the youth.
-
Delhiwale: Sociology of an object
The hukkah has been at the small plaza outside the Jama Masjid, in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar for years. Before the Covid era, large and small groups of men, always men, would be huddled around it at different times of the day, with the hukkah passing around the circle, like passing-the-parcel game.
-
Assault on cops: HC issues notice to Payal AAP MLA, Punjab govt
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice for August 3 to the Punjab government and AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura on a petition filed by a Punjab Police inspector in a 20-month-old case. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has also sought the status of investigation in the FIR registered against Giaspura on September 20.
-
Punjab clinches top spot in National Achievement Survey
Ludhiana: Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey 2021 report released by the education ministry on Wednesday. NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. A total of 34,1,158 students from 1,18,274 government, government aided, central government and recognised private schools across the country participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.
-
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, sP MLA Manoj Pandey said. No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics