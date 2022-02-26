Stranded in Ukraine, students upset with call for online classes

Piyush Goyal, a medical student holed up in a basement of a flat at Ukraine’s Kharkiv city for the third consecutive day on Saturday, is upset over messages being sent by his teachers to attend online classes from Monday. Caught in the crossfire in a city witnessing explosions repeatedly since the Russian invasion, Indian students awaiting evacuation say it’s uncalled for by their college authorities to ask them to join online classes.

Heavy bombardment by the Russian forces has left residential buildings in the vicinity damaged and frequent sirens of airstrikes add to anxiety among them. “We are struggling for our safety and teachers have already started sending messages to remain present at the online classes. Our education visa agent in Ukraine has asked us to ignore the messages, but the strict college rules require us not to skip any class. The university authorities should take note of such decisions taken by the faculty,” said Goyal, who is a native of Bareta town in Punjab’s Mansa district. Goyal is a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

“We had come to Ukraine to study medicine. When the Indian embassy issued an alert on February 13, the institute insisted we stay on and assured us we would be taken care of. Even now when a war has broken out, the teachers are concerned about completing academic sessions when we are not in a mental state to focus on studies,” he added.

Lovekesh Kumar, another final year student from Bathinda’s suburban town of Maur, expressed worry as Russian troops were spotted entering Kharkiv city on Saturday morning. “It’s a complete mess here. Nearly 300 students, including my friends, are stuck near the Indian embassy. The Indian authorities are yet to extend help here. But a few agents have started contacting us and asking for $300 to take us to Hungary,” he said.

Kumar was expected to return to Indian after completing his six-year degree in April but the full-blown war has jeopardised his plans.

“The bombing damaged a paediatrics hospital at our VN Karzin Medical College. A blood bank was also damaged. I am left with 10 litres of water and food stock to last two days. There is complete chaos here. The Indian embassy should expedite efforts to evacuate all stranded students to safer destinations,” he added.