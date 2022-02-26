Stranded in Ukraine, students upset with call for online classes
Piyush Goyal, a medical student holed up in a basement of a flat at Ukraine’s Kharkiv city for the third consecutive day on Saturday, is upset over messages being sent by his teachers to attend online classes from Monday. Caught in the crossfire in a city witnessing explosions repeatedly since the Russian invasion, Indian students awaiting evacuation say it’s uncalled for by their college authorities to ask them to join online classes.
Also read: ‘Remember this day whenever...’: Envoy’s address to India-bound Ukraine students
Heavy bombardment by the Russian forces has left residential buildings in the vicinity damaged and frequent sirens of airstrikes add to anxiety among them. “We are struggling for our safety and teachers have already started sending messages to remain present at the online classes. Our education visa agent in Ukraine has asked us to ignore the messages, but the strict college rules require us not to skip any class. The university authorities should take note of such decisions taken by the faculty,” said Goyal, who is a native of Bareta town in Punjab’s Mansa district. Goyal is a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.
“We had come to Ukraine to study medicine. When the Indian embassy issued an alert on February 13, the institute insisted we stay on and assured us we would be taken care of. Even now when a war has broken out, the teachers are concerned about completing academic sessions when we are not in a mental state to focus on studies,” he added.
Lovekesh Kumar, another final year student from Bathinda’s suburban town of Maur, expressed worry as Russian troops were spotted entering Kharkiv city on Saturday morning. “It’s a complete mess here. Nearly 300 students, including my friends, are stuck near the Indian embassy. The Indian authorities are yet to extend help here. But a few agents have started contacting us and asking for $300 to take us to Hungary,” he said.
Kumar was expected to return to Indian after completing his six-year degree in April but the full-blown war has jeopardised his plans.
“The bombing damaged a paediatrics hospital at our VN Karzin Medical College. A blood bank was also damaged. I am left with 10 litres of water and food stock to last two days. There is complete chaos here. The Indian embassy should expedite efforts to evacuate all stranded students to safer destinations,” he added.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.