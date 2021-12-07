Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stuck at Attari border for 70 days, Pakistan woman names newborn Border
chandigarh news

Stuck at Attari border for 70 days, Pakistan woman names newborn Border

We gave him this name because he was born along the border, said Nimbu Bai, Pakistani Hindu, who has been unable to return home for want of documents of the newborn
Nimbu Bai, a Pakistani Hindu, with her newborn baby, Border, at Attari border in Amritsar. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar

Stranded at Attari border for over two months for want of documents, Nimbu Bai, 35, a Pakistani Hindu, has named her newborn son Border.

“My son’s name is Border. We gave him this name because he was born along the border,” said Nimbu Bai.

But since the birth of her son on December 2, she and her husband, Balam Ram, have been struggling to return to Pakistan with their five children, as their latest was born in India and does not have the required documents.

The couple was among 99 Pakistani Hindus, who had been stuck in Attari for over 70 days due to lack of necessary documents.

Many of them had come to India on pilgrimages to Haridwar and Jodhpur before the lockdown in March last year, while some came in 2018 and overstayed their visas.

While the rest of them managed to return to Pakistan on Monday, the couple and their five children will have to wait longer till the infant’s documents are readied.

According to Punjab Police’s protocol officer Arun Pal, when Nimbu went into labour, she received help from women in Attari.

“On Monday, all the other Pakistani Hindus crossed over to Pakistan via the Wagah border, except the newborn and his family. The Pakistani officials have refused to accept the baby without the necessary documents,” he added.

Among the pilgrims, another Pakistani citizen, Lagya Ram, had named his son “Bharat” when he was born in India in December last year.

