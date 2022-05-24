Student arrested for Manimajra youth’s murder, four on the run

Acting swiftly, police have arrested one of the accused in the brutal murder of a 24-year-old youth at Mori Gate, Manimajra, on Saturday night.

The accused, Yogesh, 18, is a student who lives in Mauli Jagran. Police are on the lookout for the remaining three accused who beat up the victim, Suraj Kumar, to death after he had an altercation over parking with their friend, Rohit, earlier in the day.

“After the incident, the accused ran away from their homes in Mauli Jagran. They have been constantly changing their location, but we will track them down,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Police said Yogesh had no previous criminal history. He was presented in court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand.

According to investigators, Yogesh was present at the spot when Kumar was beaten up around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

They said the attack was a fall out of a dispute between Suraj and one Rohit over parking. Rohit had allegedly touched Suraj while he was parking his scooter and asked him to park elsewhere, which led to a heated argument between them.

According to the CCTV footage, later, around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Rohit’s four friends waylaid Suraj and one of them swung a blow at him, causing him to collapse on the ground. The accused proceeded to stomp on Suraj, punched and kicked him, before he and his three friends walked away, leaving Suraj motionless on the road.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra, where he was declared brought dead.

Yogesh, Rohit and the three other accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have not released details about the other accused while the manhunt is underway.