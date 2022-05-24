Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student arrested for Manimajra youth’s murder, four on the run
chandigarh news

Student arrested for Manimajra youth’s murder, four on the run

The 24-year-old victim was punched, kicked at Manimajra’s Mori Gate area on Saturday night after an altercation over parking
Suraj Kumar was beaten to death at Manimajra’s Mori Gate. (HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Acting swiftly, police have arrested one of the accused in the brutal murder of a 24-year-old youth at Mori Gate, Manimajra, on Saturday night.

The accused, Yogesh, 18, is a student who lives in Mauli Jagran. Police are on the lookout for the remaining three accused who beat up the victim, Suraj Kumar, to death after he had an altercation over parking with their friend, Rohit, earlier in the day.

“After the incident, the accused ran away from their homes in Mauli Jagran. They have been constantly changing their location, but we will track them down,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Police said Yogesh had no previous criminal history. He was presented in court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand.

According to investigators, Yogesh was present at the spot when Kumar was beaten up around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

They said the attack was a fall out of a dispute between Suraj and one Rohit over parking. Rohit had allegedly touched Suraj while he was parking his scooter and asked him to park elsewhere, which led to a heated argument between them.

According to the CCTV footage, later, around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Rohit’s four friends waylaid Suraj and one of them swung a blow at him, causing him to collapse on the ground. The accused proceeded to stomp on Suraj, punched and kicked him, before he and his three friends walked away, leaving Suraj motionless on the road.

RELATED STORIES

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra, where he was declared brought dead.

Yogesh, Rohit and the three other accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have not released details about the other accused while the manhunt is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP