Student arrested for Manimajra youth’s murder, four on the run
Acting swiftly, police have arrested one of the accused in the brutal murder of a 24-year-old youth at Mori Gate, Manimajra, on Saturday night.
The accused, Yogesh, 18, is a student who lives in Mauli Jagran. Police are on the lookout for the remaining three accused who beat up the victim, Suraj Kumar, to death after he had an altercation over parking with their friend, Rohit, earlier in the day.
“After the incident, the accused ran away from their homes in Mauli Jagran. They have been constantly changing their location, but we will track them down,” said an official privy to the investigation.
Police said Yogesh had no previous criminal history. He was presented in court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand.
According to investigators, Yogesh was present at the spot when Kumar was beaten up around 11.30 pm on Saturday.
They said the attack was a fall out of a dispute between Suraj and one Rohit over parking. Rohit had allegedly touched Suraj while he was parking his scooter and asked him to park elsewhere, which led to a heated argument between them.
According to the CCTV footage, later, around 11.30 pm on Saturday, Rohit’s four friends waylaid Suraj and one of them swung a blow at him, causing him to collapse on the ground. The accused proceeded to stomp on Suraj, punched and kicked him, before he and his three friends walked away, leaving Suraj motionless on the road.
The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra, where he was declared brought dead.
Yogesh, Rohit and the three other accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have not released details about the other accused while the manhunt is underway.
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
-
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
-
May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax. There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
-
Mercury plunges to 30.7°C in Chandigarh after 11.5 mm rain
The city received 11.5 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The rain caused the maximum temperature to fall from 38.9C on Sunday to 30.7C on Monday, 7.4C below normal. More rain is forecast on Tuesday, while clear skies can be expected on May 25, as per the India Meteorological Department. The figure had increased to 11.5 mm by 8.30 am.
-
Navjot Kaur is new Mohali MC commissioner
A 2006-batch Punjab Civil Service officer, Navjot Kaur, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation. Kaur will replace 2011-batch PCS officer Kamal Kumar Garg, who has been posted as deputy secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab. Prior to this, Kaur was posted as additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and also remained in Chandigarh from 2015 to 2022 on deputation.
