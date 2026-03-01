A 25-year-old B.Tech student reported that five masked men assaulted him with sharp-edged and blunt weapons outside Modern Valley, Block C, in the early hours of Thursday, according to the FIR lodged on February 27. Ashish Kumar stated that he was sitting with his friends Ayush, Shivam and Sakib near the gate of the residential complex when a white car without a number plate stopped near them. Five young men, armed with axes, choppers and sticks, came out of the vehicle and surrounded him. Student attacked by masked men in Kharar, FIR registered

Ashish alleged that the attackers repeatedly struck him while his friends fled the spot. After assaulting him, the accused allegedly threatened him and escaped in the same car. His friend Manish later took him to the government hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, for treatment.

Medical records show that he sustained seven injuries, including six caused by blunt weapons and one by a sharp-edged weapon. Doctors initially declared him unfit to give a statement. Police recorded his statement and registered an FIR after he was declared fit.

Ashish told police that he has no known enmity and does not know the reason for the attack. Police booked five unidentified persons under sections 115(2), 118(1), 126, 351(2), 351(3), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.