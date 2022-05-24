Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list

The Students For Society (SFS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University’s dean student welfare (DSW) urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre.

The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.

“As promised the rate list has been released but it is not being implemented by Student Centre shops and they are charging higher than the rate list,” the student body said, adding that the same amounted to students’ exploitation and that the inaction of DSW with regard to the implementation of the rate list.

SFS requested the DSW to take immediate action on the matter.