Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list
chandigarh news

Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list

Representative of Students For Society, a student body, said non-implementation of the Student Centre rate list amounted to students’ exploitation
A student body wrote to PU administration seeking the implementation of the Student Centre rate list. (HT File)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Students For Society (SFS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University’s dean student welfare (DSW) urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre.

The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.

“As promised the rate list has been released but it is not being implemented by Student Centre shops and they are charging higher than the rate list,” the student body said, adding that the same amounted to students’ exploitation and that the inaction of DSW with regard to the implementation of the rate list.

SFS requested the DSW to take immediate action on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP