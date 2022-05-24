Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list
The Students For Society (SFS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University’s dean student welfare (DSW) urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre.
The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.
“As promised the rate list has been released but it is not being implemented by Student Centre shops and they are charging higher than the rate list,” the student body said, adding that the same amounted to students’ exploitation and that the inaction of DSW with regard to the implementation of the rate list.
SFS requested the DSW to take immediate action on the matter.
Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to arm themselves, stokes political row
The Akal Takht acting jathedar's message to the Sikhs to arm themselves has kicked up a political storm with the Congress questioning the move and the chief minister asking the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons.
Classes under tin sheds: Chandigarh admn orders shift to nearby schools, assures new campuses
Taking note of parents' complaints of students being forced to attend classes under tin-shed roofs in sweltering heat at the Hallomajra government school, the UT administration on Monday announced that classes of senior students will be shifted to nearby schools upon resumption after the summer vacation. The administration had also decided to arrange for school buses to take students to the Makhan Majra government school.
Sexual harassment charge: HC grants bail to PTC MD, interim protection from arrest to others
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to PTC Rabinder Narayan and anticipatory bail to four others, including Nancy Ghuman, in a controversy surrounding Miss Punjaban beauty pageant, organised by the channel. The court passed the order while hearing bail pleas from Narayan and interim protection pleas from others. The court observed that the event continued even after the registration of FIR and it concluded without any further hurdle.
SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case
The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after Bony claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh. According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.
