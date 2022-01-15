Student exodus starts amid rise in Covid cases in Haryana

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases and strict curbs imposed by the Haryana government, students, who had been staying as paying guests and in hostels, have started moving back to their villages.

The reasons behind the student exodus is the government’s decision to shut down all colleges, public and private libraries and coaching institutes, besides cancelling all advertised jobs which will be now filled through the common entrance eligibility test being conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Ashish Lather, of Jind, said he had been preparing for the Haryana-based competitive exams for the last three years.

“The government is playing with our dreams. First they imposed curbs by closing all educational institutes, and then they cancelled all proposed Class 3 and 4 exams. Now, the HSSC has decided to fill these vaccines through CET and we don’t know when it will be conducted,” he said.

“My parents have asked me to come back home as they cannot afford to spend ₹8,000 per month on rent. After coaching institutes are reopened, I will come back to Rohtak,” he added.

Pooja Kadyan, of Jhajjar, said she had been preparing for the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU)’s PhD entrance examination but the authorities have increased the last date to fill the form for three more weeks.

“The university has closed its hostel and library. I do not have any other option but to go back home. In villages, we suffer from internet connectivity issues and the atmosphere is also not good for studies,” she added.

Rachna Malik, a former teacher, who runs a paying guest accommodation at Rohtak’s Dev Colony, said 60 of 85 youths have moved back to their villages after the government closed all coaching institutes.

“The students left for their villages as the state government cancelled all proposed Class 3 and 4 jobs and another reason is the rise in Covid cases. They said they will return after coaching institutes are reopened. I don’t know why the government shut down educational institutes first. Our livelihood is dependent on students and the pandemic has hit us hard,” she added.