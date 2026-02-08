Student walking on cycle track loses phone to snatchers near Sector 42/43 Chowk in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old BA student was robbed of her mobile phone by three unidentified youths near the Sector 42 petrol pump on Thursday evening. A 20-year-old BA student was robbed of her mobile phone by three unidentified youths near the Sector 42 petrol pump on Thursday evening.

The victim, Deepika Sharma, a resident of Nirwana Greens-1, Kharar, Mohali, and a student of Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, said the incident took place around 4.30 pm on February 5 while she was returning home from college.

According to her complaint, she had crossed the petrol pump and was walking from the cycle track towards ISBT-43. After finishing a call with her mother, she was putting the phone into the left pocket of her jacket when one of the three youths walking behind her suddenly snatched it.

The accused fled towards the nearby forest area. Deepika raised an alarm and briefly attempted to chase them but stopped out of fear. A passer-by helped her call her father, Jatinder Kumar, who reached the spot soon after and took her home.

The family did not inform the police immediately but the next day, Deepika and her father approached the police and lodged a formal complaint. The stolen phone is an iPhone 15 Plus, black in colour, with a transparent cover. A case has been registered and police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to trace the accused.