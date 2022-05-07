Students, teachers, Opposition slam Haryana govt for cuts off grant for universities

Students, teachers and Opposition leaders slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana after it cut off grant to state universities and the finance department accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities for 2022-23 financial year.

As per the latest development, the state universities will now have to bear their own expenses. Earlier, the Haryana government was giving grants of crores every year to these universities for administrative, academic and other works. Instead, the universities will now be given loans which will have to be returned within a stipulated time period.

As per a government circular, ₹23.75 crore have been approved for Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), ₹59 crore for Kurukshetra University, ₹12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, ₹10 crore each for Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, ₹8.75 crore for Kaithal’s Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, ₹7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University in Sonepat, ₹6.50 crore for Gurugram University, ₹5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University in Jind, and ₹4.50 crore for Indira Gandhi University in Rewari.

BJP’s alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing, Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal said government has been making all efforts to snatch autonomy of state universities.

“Instead of giving assent for loans to the state universities, the government should provide grants so that students can avail education at low cost. If this move is implemented, students of economically-weaker families will not be able to afford education at these universities,” Deswal said.

“The government’s decision will promote a gap among poor and rich students because this move will lead towards privatisation. The government should revoke this order, otherwise, we will launch a stir against it,” the INSO chief added.

Vikas Siwach, president of teaching union at MDU, Rohtak said the government had initially announced to initiate recruitment through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and now, the government has been dragging its foot in giving grants to universities.

“The universities cannot be run without financial support of the state government. The university will have to increase fee to pay back the government’s loan amount, if this move is implemented. We will meet with public representatives across political outfits, urging them to protest against the government’s move,” Siwach added.

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP-JJP government for giving assent to provide ₹145.47 crore loan amount to the state universities.

“The state universities were to be paid a grant sum of ₹300 crore but the BJP-JJP government gave assent to give them the first instalment of loan amount at ₹145.47 crore. The Khattar government is trying to sink the education system through loan amounts. The BJP-JJP government is betraying youths from providing jobs to education,” he added.

INLD’s lone MLA from Ellenabad, Abhay Singh Chautala and independent legislator from Meham, Balraj Kundu said instead of giving grants to universities, the state government had introduced a loan system for them.

“We will protest against this government’s move inside and outside the assembly. This is an anti-students decision,” they added.