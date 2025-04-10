Menu Explore
Students to get textbooks by April 15: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Saini who was chairing a meeting of School Education, Technical Education, and Higher Education departments regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy asked the officials to upload the question papers of last 10 years and mock tests of board classes on the website of Haryana Board of School Education. Saini said that special classes on sports and cleanliness should be started in schools.

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini on Wednesday said that students studying in government schools will get their textbooks by April 15. He said that students of private schools are free to purchase books from any bookshop and are not bound to buy from a particular outlet.

The chief minister directed the officers to ensure that no seat remained vacant in any school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. (HT File)
The chief minister directed the officers to ensure that no seat remained vacant in any school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. He said that it is mandatory for Group A and B officers to spend a day in a government school every month.

