Sub Junior Punjab Baseball Championship: Host Ludhiana storms into semifinals with 8-0 win over Barnala

The 12th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship reached a crucial stage on Sunday, with dominant performances and close contests setting the stage for Monday’s semifinals. Ludhiana will take on Ferozepur in the first semifinal clash, followed by Patiala facing Sangrur in the second, promising high-stakes action as teams vie for a place in the final. Teams from Ludhiana and Barnala during the tourney in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Day 2 of the three-day tournament, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association under the Punjab Baseball Association banner, saw 14 district teams battle it out at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, from November 29 to December 1.

The day opened with a close contest as Mansa defeated Fazilka 5-3, thanks to two-run contributions each from Narmat Singh and Gurvir Singh. Amritsar then edged past Sri Fatehgarh Sahib 1-0 in a tight encounter.

Sri Muktsar Sahib put on a dominant display in the third match, overpowering Moga 9-2, with Varinder Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scoring two runs apiece. Barnala followed with a 2-0 victory over Malerkotla, led by Komalpreet Singh and Parveen.

Patiala maintained winning form, defeating Kapurthala 2-0, with Money and Rohit scoring one run each. Ferozepur announced their arrival with a spectacular 10-0 win over SAS Nagar (Mohali), powered by Arshdeep Singh and Manveer Singh, who scored two runs each.

Host Ludhiana continued their strong showing with an 8-0 victory over Barnala, fuelled by two-run efforts from Jashanpreet Singh and Parminder Singh. Ferozepur carried momentum into the eighth match, defeating Sri Muktsar Sahib 9-0, with Manveer Singh and Sunder adding two runs apiece.

Patiala bounced back with a 6-0 win over Amritsar, led by Pawan and Madan, each scoring two runs. The day concluded with a nail-biting encounter as Sangrur narrowly beat Mansa 6-5, thanks to two-run contributions from Pawan and Seespal.

With the semifinals lined up, Ludhiana will clash with Ferozepur, while Patiala faces Sangrur, promising an intense showdown as the championship heads towards the final on December 1.